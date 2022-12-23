Dulquer Salmaan pens adorable note for wife Amaal on their 11th wedding anniversary

Mumbai: Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Thursday penned down an adorable note for his wife Amaal Sufiya on the occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer shared a string of pictures which he captioned, “Super late post ! But you know todays been crazy. But is it even our anniversary if it’s not on the gram? Happy Eleven Years Am ! I don’t know where the time went. Or when my beard turned grey. Or when you joined a school moms group. Or when we bought our own house. When I look back at these milestones, once they seemed like someone else’s story. But here we are now. Writing our own. To many more of these. And parenting and everything else that delay these posts each year. Here’s to us!.”

In the pictures, Dulquer could be seen posing with his wife.

Dulquer and Amaal have been married since 2011 and the couple is blessed with a daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Actor Diana Penty wrote, “Happy Anniversary, you guys!”

The ‘Singham’ actor Kajal Aggarwal commented, “Aww happy anniversary lovelies.”

The actor received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the period romantic film ‘Sita Ramam’.

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, “Happiness in truckloads.”

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles and was released on August 5, 2022.

Dulquer was recently seen in the psychological thriller film ‘Chup’ opposite Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sunny Deol which gathered massive reactions from the fans.