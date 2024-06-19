Dulquer Salmaan teases fans with poster of first song ‘Naaraazgi’ from ‘Lucky Baskhar’

Mumbai: Makers of ‘Lucky Baskhar’ starring Dulquer Salmaan are all set to unveil the first track titled ‘Naaraazgi’.

Taking to Instagram stories, Dulquer Salmaan treated fans with this exciting news by sharing the song poster.

The poster captures Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary romancing and looking into each other’s eyes.

The song ‘Naaraazgi’ in Hindi will be released tomorrow (June 19).

In ‘Lucky Baskhar’, Dulquer plays the role of a simple bank cashier and will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

Set in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s, the film will chronicle the interesting, turbulent, and extra-ordinary life journey of a simple bank cashier, Lucky Baskhar.

Recently, the makers released the teaser of the film, on the occasion of Eid.

The teaser follows Baskhar’s extraordinary journey into acquiring a huge fortune. A dialogue by Dulquer that resonates the most is, “A middle-class person can increase his savings by leading a miserly life and spend a huge amount if challenged.”

The movie is directed by writer-director Venky Atluri. His previous film, Sir/Vaathi earned appreciation from critics and audiences.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the leading lady role opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the film. Renowned composer GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film and ace cinematographer Nimish Ravi is delivering mesmerizing visuals. National Award-winning production designer Banglan and editor Navin Nooli are working on the film.

‘Lucky Baskhar’ is set to release worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.