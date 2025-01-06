Dum Pukht: Why Hyderabadi kitchens swear by this cooking method

It is no surprise that food is more than sustenance in Hyderabad; it is more like a celebration of flavors, culture, and history. And at the heart of this celebration lies Dum Pukht, a cooking technique that is synonymous with the city’s most revered dishes. From the fragrant flavors of biryani to the richness of dum ka kheema, this age-old technique is what sets apart the Hyderabadi food experience.

Sealing a heavy-bottomed pot with dough and allowing the ingredients to cook in their own steam might sound simple, but the result is a real masterpiece. In fact, even vegetarian delights like bagara baingan owe their flavors and tender textures to this meticulous process.

More than just a method, dum pukht reflects Hyderabad’s culinary soul- a blend of patience, precision, and passion. It is why generations of Hyderabadis continue to swear by this technique to date, keeping alive this royal legacy.

The royal origins of Dum Pukht

The history of dum pukht can be traced back to the Mughal era, where the technique was perfected in the royal kitchens. The term itself comes from Persian, where ‘dum’ means ‘slow cooking with steam’, and ‘pukht’ refers to the process of cooking.

According to popular legend, it was during the reign of Nawab Asaf-ud-Daulah in the 18th century that dum pukht became an iconic cooking method. During a famine, the Nawab instructed the preparation of large pots of food for laborers, which were sealed and slow-cooked. This method of cooking not only fed people but also produced deeply flavorful and tender dishes.

In Hyderabad, the Nizams further refined this technique, integrating local spices and ingredients to create iconic dishes like Hyderabadi Biryani. Known for their love of luxury and attention to detail, it was no wonder that Nizams adopted dum pukht as the centerpiece of their royal feasts. The slow cooking process not only enhanced the flavors but also ensured that the food was tender and aromatic, providing an indulgent experience that appealed to both the senses and health-conscious needs of the royal court.

And indeed, to date, this royal technique continues to create food that is fit for kings.

Dum Pukht in Hyderabad today

Hyderabadi kitchens, be it modern or traditional, continue to swear by dum pukht owing to its ability to preserve the natural flavors of ingredients. The slow-cooking process allows spices and herbs to deeply penetrate the meat, vegetables, and rice, resulting in dishes that are rich, tender, and aromatic. In addition to flavor, dum pukht preserves the nutritional integrity of the food. Cooking food in its own juices, rather than boiling it or exposing it to high temperatures, helps retain vitamins and minerals, making the dishes not just indulgent but also nourishing.

This is the reason why beloved dishes like Hyderabadi Biryani, dum ka murgh, haleem, dum ka kheema, bagara baingan, and khichdi cooked in dum continue to be staples in the contemporary Hyderabad. These dishes are a testament to the technique’s timeless appeal, with the iconic Hyderabadi Biryani standing out for its aromatic layers of marinated meat and rice. Whether in royal feasts or everyday meals, dum pukht remains at the heart of Hyderabad’s culinary heritage, blending tradition with modern dining sensibilities and solidifying its place in both local and global food cultures.