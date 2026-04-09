Dune 3 IMAX tickets sold at shocking price online

Hyderabad: The excitement around Dune: Part Three has already reached massive levels, even months before its release. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on December 18, 2026, and fans are rushing to grab tickets early.

Advance bookings sell out in minutes

The makers opened advance bookings for select IMAX 70mm screenings across a few locations in the United States and the United Kingdom. These premium tickets were sold out within minutes of going live. Only 19 locations were chosen for this special format, and each had very limited shows per day.

This extremely limited availability has created huge demand among fans who want to experience the film in its most immersive format.

Tickets resold at shocking prices

Soon after the tickets sold out, they began appearing on resale platforms like eBay. Prices have skyrocketed to unbelievable levels.

One ticket was reportedly sold for Rs. 999 dollars, which is nearly Rs. 90,000 Indian rupees. Some listings have even gone above 2,000 dollars, showing just how far fans are willing to go.

IMAX shortage driving the demand

The main reason behind this surge in prices is the shortage of true IMAX 70mm screens worldwide. With only a handful of theatres offering this experience, demand has far exceeded supply.

Fans on social media have expressed frustration and are asking IMAX to expand the number of such screens globally.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the third part of the Dune franchise is expected to be a visual masterpiece. The earlier films were praised for their scale and storytelling, and this final part is likely to take it even further.

With such strong early demand, the film is expected to create new box office records worldwide, including in India where the franchise has a growing fan base.