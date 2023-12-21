Dunki: Fans in Hyderabad pour milk over SRK’s poster, apply tilak

Hyderabad: In a tradition unique to South India, fans of Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film stars have long celebrated movie releases by pouring milk on cutouts and banners of their beloved actors. But, have you ever seen such cases with Bollywood actors? Well, this cultural phenomenon has found its way into the heart of Bollywood fandom as Shah Rukh Khan enthusiasts took their adoration to new heights during the release of his third movie of the year, Dunki, on December 21.

SRK’s Hyderabad fan club organized a huge First Day First Show (FDFS) event at Devi Theatre at 8 am on the film’s release day. The atmosphere around local cinemas was nothing short of festive, with fans donning Shah Rukh Khan merchandise and chanting slogans in anticipation of the film.

The frenzy reached new heights as fans adorned cutouts of King Khan outside theatres with tilak and poured milk, expressing their deep admiration for the superstar. Check out our video below.

Pictures and videos capturing these joyous celebrations have quickly become viral on social media.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Satish Shah in supporting roles. The film is expected to open with huge numbers at the box office just like ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’.