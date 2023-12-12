Dunki, Salaar advance booking date in Hyderabad & other cities

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has given two blockbuster films this year and is gearing up for his third release now. The actor’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ is all set to release on 21st December and will face the most anticipated of South Indian film ‘Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire’ at box office. Salaar stars Prabhas while as Dunki stars SRK in lead roles.

Dunki, Salaar Advance Booking Details

Today, we have a good piece of news to share with the fans of both Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, if you are excited to watch these two big movie, then get ready as advance bookings for these two films will begin soon.

According to latest reports, the pre-bookings for these movies will start from 15th of December in Hyderabad, Mumbai and other Indian cities, which is around a week before release.

Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas (Instagram)

It will be exciting to watch which film will manage to drag the audience to the theaters more as it is predicted to be the biggest clash at the box office. These films have an edge over the Christmas and New Year holidays and can perform well.

For the comedy lovers, Dunki will be the best option while as for those who love action, Salaar might turn out to be favourite. Most of the trade analysts have earlier said that makers of both the films should reconsider the release dates as their clash might affect them but Rajkumar Hirani and Prashanth Neel think that both the films can perform well without affecting each other.

More About Two Big Upcoming Films

Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire is Telugu-language epic action thriller film directed by Prashanth Neel. It stars Prabhas, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shruti Haasan among others. It was made on the budget of INR 400 crores and will be released on 22nd of December , 2023. The movie got ‘A’ certificate from CBFC and makers promise intense action.

Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani among others. The movie was made on the budget of INR 120 crore. IT is a Hindi-language comedy-drama film. It is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is set to release on 21st of December, 2023.