Durefishan Saleem’s new Pakistani drama of 2026: Date, first look

Islamabad: Pakistani drama fans may not have to wait much longer for Durefishan Saleem and Sheheryar Munawar’s much-awaited first on-screen pairing. Their upcoming drama Dar-e-Nijat is expected to premiere on ARY Digital and alternate YouTube channels in India in the first week of August.

A new black-and-white glimpse from the project has surfaced online, featuring Durefishan, Sheheryar and Nameer Khan in an intense setting. The picture was shared with the words, “Dar-e-Nijat loading,” adding to the growing excitement around the drama.

Reports suggest that the serial could take over the Friday and Saturday 8 pm slot on ARY Digital. However, the channel has not officially announced its premiere date or broadcast schedule yet.

Written by celebrated Pakistani writer Umera Ahmed, Dar-e-Nijat has been directed by Saqib Khan. It is reportedly produced by Salman Iqbal, Sonya Iqbal and Sheheryar Munawar.

Apart from Durefishan, Sheheryar and Nameer, the cast reportedly includes Saniya Saeed and Mehmood Aslam, while Sahar Hashmi is expected to make a special appearance. Durefishan will reportedly play a character named Zaryab, glimpses of whom she previously shared on social media.

With Umera Ahmed’s writing, a fresh lead pairing and an ensemble cast, Dar-e-Nijat is already shaping up to be one of ARY Digital’s biggest upcoming dramas. Fans will now have to wait for the channel to confirm whether the show will indeed arrive this August.