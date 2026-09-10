Durgam Cheruvu to be closed on September 10, 11 for HMWSSB works

Hyderabad: Entry to Durgam Cheruvu Lake in Hyderabad will be closed on Thursday, September 10, and Friday, September 11, according to the Kukatpally Commissioner of Cyberabad Municipal Corporation.

In a notice issued on Thursday, the CMC said the closure was due to the ongoing Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board’s (HMWSSB) maintenance work to improve facilities. The authorities advised visitors to either postpone their visit or avoid it entirely for the two days.

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“Visitors are requested to plan accordingly and avoid visiting the premises during this period. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation,” the CMC said.

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Durgam Cheruvu is a popular weekend spot for the public, with boating services driving higher visitor traffic.

The HMWSSB‘s work comes days after a social media user flagged murky water, with traces of trash at the lake site. The CMC had, however, disputed the claims, stating the visuals being circulated “do not reflect the complete present ground situation.”

It said the current field videos recorded on September 5 are attached here to place the latest on-ground condition of the lake on record. “Cyberabad Municipal Corporation has been continuously coordinating with HMWS&SB, Telangana PCB, TGIIC, Irrigation & CAD and other concerned agencies to address identified issues relating to sewage inflows, water quality, floating debris and lake upkeep,” the CMC said.