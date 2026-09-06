Durgam Cheruvu filled with trash? CMC clarifies on viral video

Hyderabad: A day after a video of a trash-filled Durgam Cheruvu went viral on social media, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) claimed that the video does not represent the current situation.

The geo-tagged videos of the lake show murky water, but only traces of trash. CMC said it has been continuously coordinating with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), the Telangana Pollution Control Board, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC), Irrigation & CAD and other concerned agencies to address issues relating to sewage inflows, water quality, floating debris and lake upkeep.

“Some visuals of Durgam Cheruvu currently being circulated on social media do not reflect the complete present ground situation. Current field videos recorded on 05 September 2026 are attached here to place the latest on-ground condition of the lake on record,” the CMC said in an X post.

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Durgam Cheruvu | Current Ground Situation!!



Some visuals of Durgam Cheruvu currently being circulated on social media do not reflect the complete present ground situation.



Current field videos recorded on 05 September 2026 are attached here to place the latest on-ground… pic.twitter.com/bHWIPkWyPG — Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@CMC_Offcl) September 5, 2026

The video shared on September 4 showed a part of the lake filled with trash and weeds. Reacting to it, many people expressed anger towards the municipal corporation while also calling out poor civic sense.

🚨 The current condition of Hyderabad’s famous Durgam Cheruvu. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wdJ9jqtdBR — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) September 4, 2026

“Everyone from near that place can go and clean. It will be clean in a few months. Paid leave to employees for this,” one person commented on X, while another suggested giving out prizes for the clean-up. “Government should put prize money with the competition. One who cleans faster will get this amount. Fire the municipalities,” another netizen said.

“Sorry to say, we have lost civic sense completely. We throw trash on roads and say that govt is not taking care of trash. We encroach on ponds and says flood management is not done properly by govt. We don’t follow traffic rules nor wait for pedestrians to cross the road,” another person commented.

Also Read CM asks to develop Durgam Cheruvu, Puranapul bridge for tourism

Sewage problem at Durgam Cheruvu

On Saturday, HMWSSB and Cyberabad Municipal Corporation conducted a joint inspection at Durgam Cheruvu to figure out solutions to its sewage problem. HMWSSB Joint Managing Director Mayank Mittal and Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner Mayank Singh were present for the inspection along with other officials.

They identified four main routes of the sewage, which are Madhapur Interception and Diversion (I&D) Nala, Silent Valley I&D Nala, Vitthal Rao Nagar Box Nala, and the route coming from the TGIIC layout.

The flow situation at these inlets was examined, and prevention measures were discussed.

Officials said that the existing Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Durgam Cheruvu is operating at full capacity, noting that sewage generation has increased significantly due to the rapid population growth in the surrounding areas. They also said that additional sewage is entering the lake along with rainwater, especially during the monsoon season.

They decided to study the topography, hydrology and other aspects of the areas surrounding the lake and formulate a permanent action plan to prevent sewage from entering.