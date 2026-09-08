Dushasana, Kaurava Sabha: KTR, Harish Rao invoke Mahabharata

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao, both detained and taken to different police stations on Tuesday, September 8, while attempting to proceed towards KCR’s Erravalli farmhouse, criticised the Congress government in Telangana over the recent incidents in the Assembly and the alleged attack on their legislators.

While BRS working president KTR alleged a “criminal mindset” behind the alleged manhandling of former ministers and BRS leaders Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, Deputy Floor Leader T Harish Rao said, “Revanth Reddy is using diversion politics because he does not want the real issues of Telangana to be discussed in the Assembly.”

Addressing the media at Boinpally Police Station, KTR accused the police of surrounding, dragging, and manhandling women leaders, including allegedly pulling their sarees. Calling it a “Dushasana episode”, he demanded that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Congress government apologise for the alleged humiliation of the women leaders and take strict action against those responsible.

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‘Congress and its 420 promises’

KTR alleged that while BRS leaders were being stopped, Congress leaders were being allowed to move towards KCR’s residence under police escort. In a post on X, he questioned the Telangana police leadership over what he described as a “royal police escort” being provided to Congress supporters allegedly heading towards KCR’s residence. He alleged that the government and police machinery were paving the way for an attack on KCR’s residence and warned that they would be held responsible for any untoward incident.

KTR also expressed strong anger over alleged remarks by Congress MLAs wishing for KCR’s death. He questioned the government over what he described as its failure to implement its six guarantees and “420 promises”.

KTR said people from SCs, STs, BCs and minority communities, as well as economically weaker sections, were still waiting for the implementation of the Congress’s promises.

‘Govt trying to gag Opposition’

KTR accused the Congress government of attempting to silence the Opposition by suspending and expelling BRS MLCs and objected to the arrest of two MLCs after SC/ST cases were registered against them.

He said the BRS had “complete faith in democracy, the Constitution, the law and the judiciary,” while accusing the government of showing disrespect towards democratic institutions and the rule of law.

KTR also accused the government of indulging in “petty politics” by using the Speaker as a shield to divert attention from its alleged failures. He said the MLC concerned had clarified that his remarks were not directed at the Speaker, had withdrawn them and expressed regret if the Speaker was hurt.

He warned that the BRS would continue to hold the Congress government accountable for the remaining 823 days of its tenure. KTR demanded that Revanth Reddy and the Congress government apologise for the alleged humiliation of Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Lakshma Reddy and called for strict action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station, where he was taken after detention, Harish Rao said, “You may change newspaper headlines with diversion politics, but you cannot change the lives of the people. You may change social media trends, but you cannot change the problems of farmers and students. You cannot change the people’s verdict through diversion politics.”

‘Address farmer, student issues’

“Farmers are asking about the promised Rs 4,000 pension… Even after 1,000 days, your six guarantees have not been fully implemented. We demand that all pending dues be paid immediately,” he said.

He also highlighted that students were waiting for fee reimbursement, adding, “Even during difficult times such as COVID and demonetisation, the KCR government cleared thousands of crores in fee reimbursement dues and supported students.”

The Congress government promised a job calendar, but it has turned into a jobless calendar. The government is also creating problems for farmers by putting agricultural lands into the 22-A prohibited list.

‘How can Speaker say no attack on women MLAs?’

Harish Rao condemned the alleged incidents involving BRS women MLAs in the Assembly. “How can the Speaker say that there was no attack on women MLAs when the entire country witnessed the visuals? When complaints were given, cases were not registered. Instead, cases were filed against the women MLAs who alleged that they were attacked,” he said.

Turning to the Mahabharata, Harish Rao said, “The Assembly is supposed to be a respected democratic institution. But under Revanth Reddy, it is being turned into a Kaurava Sabha.”

“If the Chief Minister uses words like ‘I will beat you’ and other abusive language in the Assembly, is that not undignified language? When we question the government about the six guarantees, why are we accused of using inappropriate language?” he asked.

‘Appeal to Governor, Centre’

The senior leader said, “Governance in Telangana has completely gone off track… Different sections of society are being attacked when they raise their voices. People who question the government are being arrested.”

“We appeal to the Governor and the Central Government to intervene immediately,” he said, adding, “Rahul Gandhi must also answer why he is silent when the Constitution is allegedly being undermined in Telangana. If the government is allowed to use force against people and opposition leaders, why is the Congress leadership not responding?”

Harish Rao also demanded action against Shadnagar MLA Shankar over his alleged remarks against KCR. “Making comments wishing for the death of KCR is completely unacceptable. The Speaker must take immediate action and initiate proceedings against the MLA.”