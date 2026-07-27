Dutch woman alleges sexual harassment in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

The incident occurred in March and the woman filed a complaint earlier in July.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Uber rider sexually harasses Security woman
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman from the Netherlands filed a complaint with the Gachibowli police alleging that her boyfriend’s roommate subjected her to sexual harassment.

The incident occurred in March, and the woman filed a complaint earlier in July. In her complaint, the woman stated that she had come to Hyderabad to visit her boyfriend in Kondapur. She said the accused, who shared the apartment with her boyfriend, would stalk, grope, and engage in sexual misconduct with her.

“Every morning, the accused would hide behind a door and stare at me. It was a traumatising experience. At times, he would come close to me and try to touch me inappropriately,” the complainant told the police.

Subhan Bakery

Verbally teased Dutch woman: Police

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Gachibowli Circle Inspector Saidulu Konni said, “The accused had verbally teased the woman and used to oggle at her, Based on a complaint, a case of sexual harassment has been registered under section 75 of the BNS.”

The CI said that the accused is absconding and his phone is currently switched off. The identity of the accused has not been revealed as it might alert him.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button