Relative held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Hyderabad

After the crime, the accused coerced the girl into silence, but she eventually confided in a relative, prompting her family to approach the Keesara police.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Representational image of a person in hand cuffs
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her relatives in Hyderabad in June 2026. One of the accused was arrested on Friday, July 24.

The incident occurred under the Keesara police limits, where the girl was staying with her grandmother in the Turkapally area. According to the police, the girl was sexually assaulted by her maternal uncle and two other relatives while she was alone at the residence.

Accused threatened girl to stay silent

Following the incident, the accused allegedly threatened the girl and asked her not to reveal the sexual assault to anyone. However, the victim later disclosed the incident to a relative during a conversation, after which a complaint was filed with the Keesara police.

Subhan Bakery

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following an investigation, one of the accused was arrested, while the other two remain at large.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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