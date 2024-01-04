Dy CM assures funding TSRTC for free bus travel for women

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has given assurances that the State government will allocate necessary funds to support the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in the effective execution of free bus travel for women, a key component of the Congress’s six guarantees.

During a review meeting with senior officials, Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka, accompanied by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, directed TSRTC officials to explore alternative revenue sources without adding financial burdens on passengers. The focus was on finding sustainable solutions for the corporation.

Expressing satisfaction that over 6.5 crore passengers have utilized the free bus travel facility under the Mahalakshmi scheme, Vikramarka emphasized the need for initiatives to ensure seamless transport for women.

The government, through the Finance department, is committed to providing ample funds to TSRTC to cover operational expenses.

Acknowledging the financial challenges faced by TSRTC, the Deputy Chief Minister conveyed the government’s readiness to extend full support.