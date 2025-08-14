Dy CM Bhatti urges APHMEL to take nationwide orders like BHEL

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has urged Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery and Engineering Limited (APHMEL), a subsidiary of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to expand its operations by taking up manufacturing and repair orders from across the country, similar to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

During his visit to APHMEL near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday, August 14, deputy CM stated that the Telangana government is exploring ways to further develop the company that specialises in manufacturing and repairing machinery required for thermal power stations.

The deputy CM also remarked that APHMEL has the best machinery and human resources among companies manufacturing and repairing spare parts and through commitment and effective utilisation of existing systems, APHMEL too can compete globally.

He also instructed officials to properly maintain the machinery and ordered staff to strictly follow safety precautions.