Hyderabad to be developed as cinema city: Deputy CM Bhatti

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced its intention to develop Hyderabad as a major cinema city, aiming to attract film industry professionals from across India and abroad.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that a comprehensive action plan will be prepared to achieve this goal. He emphasised that encouraging film shootings at various tourist locations in the state could also help boost the tourism sector.

During a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on film industry development, Bhatti Vikramarka noted that filmmakers currently face difficulties in obtaining separate permissions from multiple departments, such as police, fire, and municipal authorities, for film shoots.

To address this, the subcommittee decided to implement a single-window clearance system through the Film Development Corporation, appointing an officer to coordinate and expedite all necessary approvals.

The Deputy Chief Minister also expressed concern over the high prices of food and other items sold at cinema theatre canteens, which are often unaffordable for the general public.

He directed officials to take steps to regulate these prices. Additionally, he requested a report on the current status of 50 acres of land previously allotted to the Film Development Corporation, to be presented at the next meeting.

The welfare of film workers was also discussed, with instructions given to ensure the RCS Committee overseeing Chitrapuri Colony attends the upcoming meeting.

Bhatti Vikramarka further directed that the Gaddar Film Awards, scheduled for June 14, be organised on a grand scale, inviting prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry as well as notable actors from across the country.