Dy CM calls for grand Christmas celebrations across Telangana

The Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed officials to make extensive arrangements for the state’s Christmas celebrations.

During a review meeting held on Wednesday, November 27, with members of the celebration committee and senior officials at the Public Hall, he announced that Christmas festivities would take place in 200 locations within the GHMC limits and across 95 assembly constituencies on behalf of the state government.

Vikramarka emphasized the need to establish committees for each assembly constituency along with the GHMC to facilitate these celebrations.

He mentioned that chief minister Revanth Reddy would attend the Christmas event organized at LB Stadium.

Additionally, he instructed Deepak John, Chairman of the Christian Minority Finance Corporation, to ensure that all church leaders in the state are invited to participate in the celebrations.

In terms of awards, it was announced that winners in literature, sports, and arts would receive cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh each.

Furthermore, those recognized for social initiatives, education, and medical services would be awarded Rs 2 lakh each. The Deputy chief minister urged that applications for these awards be invited promptly.