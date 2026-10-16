Dy CM calls for Rohith Vemula Telangana Bill draft in 3 months

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday, October 16, directed officials to draft legislation to protect students’ rights in universities and higher educational institutions and eliminate discrimination based on caste and social background.

He sought the preliminary draft of the proposed Rohith Vemula Telangana Bill within three months to be submitted to the Committee of Senior Civil Servants (CSC).

The Deputy CM was heading the second meeting of the Committee of Senior Civil Servants on the proposed Rohith Vemula Telangana Bill. The meeting held discussions on the approach to be adopted for drafting the proposed legislation, the composition of the committee, legal aspects and the consultation process with various stakeholders.

Dy CM offers inputs on legislation

Bhatti Vikramarka suggested that the Scheduled Castes Development Department (SCDD) should lead the process of drafting the Rohith Vemula legislation. He emphasised the need to provide representation to all relevant departments and institutions on the committee and specifically directed that the Law Department be included as a member. He also called for examining the participation of the Education and Home Departments, the University Grants Commission (UGC), and other relevant institutions.

Scheduled Castes Development Department Secretary Vijayendra Boyi said that NALSAR University had agreed to provide support in drafting the provisions of the proposed legislation.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar, Special Chief Secretary Savyasachi Ghosh, senior IPS officer Devendra Singh Chauhan, IAS officers Yogita Rana and Vijayendra Boyi, and advocate Disha Wadekar were among those present.