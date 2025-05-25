DYK? Salman Khan’s grandfather was a DIG in pre-independence India

Mumbai: Salman Khan has been a top star in Bollywood for over 30 years. He’s known for his action-packed movies and strong characters. One of his most popular roles is that of a police officer. Whether it’s Wanted, Garv, Radhe, or the Dabanggseries, fans love seeing him in the cop role—with his cool style and fearless attitude.

But did you know his love for the police uniform comes from his real life too?

A Family Link to the Police

Salman’s grandfather, Abdul Rashid Khan, was a real police officer—a DIG (Deputy Inspector General)—back in the British rule days. At that time, DIG was the highest job an Indian could get in the police. He started as a small officer (ASP) and rose through hard work and bravery.

A Life of Respect and Service

From 1942 to 1948, Abdul Rashid Khan lived in a government bungalow in Mandleshwar, Madhya Pradesh, given to him for his honest service. He was also given a special title “Diler Jung” by the Holkar rulers of Indore, which means brave warrior. This showed how respected he was in his time.

From Real Badge to Reel Life

Later, his son Salim Khan became a famous screenwriter and moved to Mumbai. That’s where Salman and his brothers—Arbaaz and Sohail—grew up and became stars. But even with all the fame, their family still holds on to the values of honesty and duty.

Salman was born in Indore, just like his father and grandfather. Their story is full of pride, courage, and love for the country. So next time you see Salman as a police officer on screen—remember, it runs in the family!