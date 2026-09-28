E-scooter explodes while charging in Jagtial, totally gutted

Jagtial: An electric scooter reportedly exploded while being charged in the Sairampur Colony of Korutla in Jagtial district of Telangana on Monday, September 28.
According to the information available, around 10 minutes after the scooter was plugged in for charging, a loud explosion was heard, and the vehicle suddenly caught fire.
The vehicle owner reportedly noticed the fire in time and managed to extinguish the flames, averting a major accident at the house.
However, the vehicle was completely gutted in the incident, and reports suggest that the damage is estimated at around Rs 1 lakh.
Some reports also suggest that the battery exploded, but there is no confirmation yet.