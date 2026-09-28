E-scooter explodes while charging in Jagtial, totally gutted

Jagtial: An electric scooter reportedly exploded while being charged in the Sairampur Colony of Korutla in Jagtial district of Telangana on Monday, September 28.

According to the information available, around 10 minutes after the scooter was plugged in for charging, a loud explosion was heard, and the vehicle suddenly caught fire.

An electric scooter exploded in Sairampur Colony, Korutla, Jagtial district, shortly after it was plugged in for charging.



The owner heard a loud blast, spotted the flames and managed to put out the fire, averting a major accident. The scooter, worth nearly Rs 1 lakh, was… pic.twitter.com/IU9cu5nLKL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 28, 2026

The vehicle owner reportedly noticed the fire in time and managed to extinguish the flames, averting a major accident at the house.

However, the vehicle was completely gutted in the incident, and reports suggest that the damage is estimated at around Rs 1 lakh.

Some reports also suggest that the battery exploded, but there is no confirmation yet.