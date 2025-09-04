e-Shram registration drive held for gig workers at Hyderabad airport.

Hyderabad: An e-Shram registration camp was held at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Thursday, September 3, as part of a broader initiative to help gig and platform workers achieve social security coverage.

Organised by Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development (DTNBWED) with the help of airport management and Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU), it targeted Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers who are constantly stationed at the airport’s free parking zones.

e-Shram ensures that unorganised workers and app-based gig workers are registered on the portal, so they can gain access to vital social security benefits, including welfare schemes and workers’ protection, a press release from TGPWU said.

The regional directorate in charge, MR Deshpandye, stated, “Through e-Shram, gig and platform workers will be connected to social security coverage and government schemes that safeguard their future.”

Drive to continue across Telangana until September 5

Set to continue across Telangana until September 5, the drive aims to ensure maximum participation of cab drivers and other gig workers, with special camps held at the airport from September 3 to 5, the release further said.

Shaik Salauddin, Founder President of TGPWU, added, “This camp is a step forward in ensuring dignity, security, and rights for drivers and delivery partners who keep our cities moving.”