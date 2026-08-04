EAGLE Force, Telangana VCs meet to curb drug menace in campuses

The EAGLE Force, Telangana, has stepped up its efforts to strengthen collaboration with universities as part of its campaign to achieve a drug-free State under the “Nasha Mukt Telangana” initiative.

The initiative was discussed during the “My Bharat – Nasha Mukt Yuva” meeting chaired by the Governor of Telangana at Lok Bhavan in Somajiguda on Tuesday. The meeting brought together Vice-Chancellors of 14 universities and senior officials to discuss measures to prevent substance abuse among students and promote healthy lifestyles.

During the meeting, the Director of EAGLE Force made a detailed presentation on the prevailing drug situation in Telangana and outlined the agency’s ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and abuse. The presentation highlighted intelligence-based operations, enforcement drives, awareness campaigns, preventive measures and rehabilitation initiatives being implemented across the state.

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The director stressed the need for closer coordination between universities and EAGLE Force to create safer, drug-free campuses. Universities were urged to play a proactive role in creating awareness, identifying vulnerable students at an early stage, providing counselling and encouraging active participation of students, faculty and administrators in anti-drug initiatives.

Participants emphasised that educational institutions have a crucial role in protecting young people from the dangers of narcotics by fostering awareness and establishing effective preventive mechanisms.

The meeting reaffirmed that combating drug abuse requires the collective efforts of government agencies, educational institutions, law enforcement, parents, teachers and society. Vice-Chancellors attending the programme expressed their commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at safeguarding students and building a healthy, responsible and drug-free youth community.

EAGLE Force said it would continue strengthening institutional partnerships, expanding preventive awareness programmes and intensifying action against drug trafficking to realise the vision of a “Nasha Mukt Telangana.” The agency also appealed to the public to report drug-related information through its toll-free helpline 1908, assuring confidentiality for informants.