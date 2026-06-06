EAGLE nabs five for consuming ganja at Nampally Public Gardens

They were admitted to the Government Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Erragadda, for deaddiction treatment.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th June 2026 7:07 pm IST
Seized cannabis and MDMA tablets displayed on a blue police evidence sheet in Hyderabad.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s EAGLE Force apprehended two suppliers and 13 consumers following multiple complaints over consumption of ganja and causing nuisance at various places in the city.

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force said in a release on Saturday, June 6, that an operation was conducted at the Public Gardens here, close to the legislature complex, where groups of youth were consuming ganja.

Five youths were apprehended who tested THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) positive, it said.

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A case was registered at Hyderabad Narcotics Police Station and they were admitted to the Government Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Erragadda, Hyderabad for deaddiction treatment, it said.

Ganja network busted in Jagadgirigutta

In another operation, the EAGLE Force, in coordination with local police, cracked down on an illegal ganja network operating in Jagadgirigutta and adjoining areas.

The complaint to the EAGLE Force alleged violent behaviour by a ganja consumer.

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Two suspects, both pan shop workers from Jagadgirigutta, and eight consumers were apprehended who tested THC positive, it said.

Two suppliers and eight consumers were handed over to the Station House Officer of Jagadgirigutta Police Station for further legal proceedings, the release added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th June 2026 7:07 pm IST

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