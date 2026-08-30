EAGLE nabs Hyderabad pan shop owner selling cigarettes to minors

Hyderabad: Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) on Saturday, August 29, arrested a pan shop owner and his helper for allegedly selling cigarettes to minors in Hyderabad’s Old Bowenpally.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Yusufuddin Ghauri, who operated the shop Limra Pan Mahal, and Rehan Ali, 19. They were arrested under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

The EAGLE team made 22 visits to the shop before catching two minors purchasing cigarettes from there.

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Officials seized tobacco and cigarettes of brands including Marlboro, American, Classic, Edition Gold Flake and Chams Flake, all worth Rs 60,000. The accused, along with the seized material, were handed over to the Bowenpally police for investigation.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bowenpally police said, “The raid was conducted at 4 PM, after which the accused were arrested. Two minors were also detained.”