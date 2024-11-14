EAM Jaishankar arrives in UAE on official visit

Dubai: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an official visit aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties.

Jaishankar was received by the Ambassador of India to the UAE, Sanjay Sudhir, on his arrival in the country.

Also Read UAE visa amnesty: Indian woman ready to fly home after 28 years

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India, Dubai said: “External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar arrived in the UAE for an official visit.”

“Looking forward to further strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation between our nations,” it said.

External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar arrived in the UAE for an official visit.



Looking forward to further strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation between our nations. #IndiaUAE pic.twitter.com/Vwe8Zw99Lm — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) November 14, 2024

Jaishankar had earlier visited the UAE in June this year.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) established diplomatic relations in 1972.