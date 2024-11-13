UAE visa amnesty: Indian woman ready to fly home after 28 years

A 66-year-old Indian woman, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, is set to fly home after 28 years thanks to the UAE’s visa amnesty initiative.

Gudala Baby, who worked as a housemaid and did menial jobs such as cleaning and cooking to support her family back in India, had fines for overstaying for 9,388 days totalling Dirham 877,950 (Rs 2,01,76,994).

As per a report by Gulf News, Gudala, who arrived in the UAE in 1996, left her work after a year due to some reasons. After her visa expired, she struggled to find a sponsor and took odd jobs, while encountering hostility from certain families; nevertheless, some were polite and never enquired about her residency status.

Gudala expressed gratitude to UAE authorities for waiving fines and allowing her to leave without legal punishment, and to community volunteers and the Indian Consulate in Dubai for their assistance.

The UAE visa amnesty, which began on September 1 and ended on October 31, has been extended until December 31, 2024, allowing violators to adjust their visa status or leave without fines.

Since the launch, the consulate has assisted more than 10,000 Indian expatriates in rectifying their status. It has issued over 1300 passports, 1700 emergency certificates, and has helped with the issuance of more than 1500 exit permits.