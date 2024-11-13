UAE charity sends 200 low-income people to perform Umrah

The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) on Wednesday, November 13, sents at least 200 people with low-income to perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The SCI is covering all expenses for a 10-day trip, including travel, lodging, meals, visa processing, and transportation.

In addition, it also allocated personal expense allowances for each pilgrim to facilitate their individual needs throughout the duration of the Umrah pilgrimage.

The SCI published a video on Instagram showing pilgrims leaving Sharjah in buses for Madinah and Makkah.

This comes as part of their ‘Tayseer Umrah’ initiative, which aims to facilitate the pilgrimage for workers from various government and service institutions across the country.

In a statement, Mohammed bin Nassar, SCI’s Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing, highlighted the campaign’s aim to support low-income individuals by providing opportunities to participate in sacred rituals.

Over the past five years, the initiative has helped nearly 5,000 pilgrims, with plans to increase beneficiaries in upcoming campaigns to meet the needs of a broader underprivileged population.