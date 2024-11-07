Dubai covers Umrah expenses for 80 people

Dubai: The Dubai Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF) has covered the cost of Umrah pilgrimage for 80 people with limited income, as part of its charitable and humanitarian objectives.

Dubai Awqaf allocated Dirham 100,000 to Dar Al Ber Society to support the ‘Umrah of a Lifetime’ initiative, which the society has been organizing for several years, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The seven-day trip involves performing rituals and visiting holy sites in Makkah and Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

Dar Al Ber Society covered accommodation, visas, and Umrah rituals for beneficiaries in Makkah and Madinah hotels, as well as expenses for visiting Holy sites.

According to Omar Juma Al Mazmi, Director of the Endowment Department at the Foundation, this initiative aims to provide financial assistance to those in need and those with limited income who are unable to perform Umrah rituals due to financial constraints.

Dr Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society said that this charitable work and joint humanitarian initiative showcase strategic partnership between Society and Foundation, promoting community solidarity in Emirates, supporting needy, fulfilling requirements, and enhancing state policies.