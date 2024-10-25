Free Umrah for UAE labourers: Over 400 fulfill their dream

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the cities of Makkah and Madinah, Saudi Arabia, which can be conducted at any time of year. It is often a distant dream for many labour workers due to financial and logistical obstacles.

‘Umrah4LaborWorkers’ initiative in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) enables employees to fulfil their dream of doing their religious duty, free of charge. Launched by Sophia Sarah Addas, a Dubai-based Saudi expatriate, after being inspired by a cleaning lady’s dream of travelling to Makkah for Umrah without financial restraints.

Sophia, along with her family and friends, has funded a woman’s Umrah trip and assisted 401 UAE workers since April 14, 2024.

Since April, nine buses with 49 blue-collar workers each have been given a chance to perform the eight-day Umrah pilgrimage, including two nights in Madinah and three nights in Makkah.

“Our mission is to support community builders and labour workers in their pursuit of Umrah, focusing on spiritual fulfilment as a form of empowerment and ensuring their hard work is met with spiritual peace,” Sophia said in a statement.

The initiative was met with overwhelming emotion and appreciation from many chosen workers.

“The time we spent in Makkah and Madinah, we will remember for the rest of our lives,” said an electrician, Muhammad Faizan.

“I am very happy you have fulfilled the greatest desire of my heart,” said a Careem driver, Anwar Jubair.

A machine operator from Pakistan, who lives in Dubai’s Al Quoz district, Mohammed Rafique said, “Thanks to Allah for this blessed and wonderful experience of my whole life to go Makkah and perform Umrah. I’m grateful to the team who sent us on this wonderful journey.”

“They helped us a lot to enhance and fulfil our spiritual beliefs.”

Mohammed Rafique (Photo: Umrah4LaborWorkers)

The tenth bus is scheduled to depart in November of this year.

The Umrah program is open to individuals who have never performed the pilgrimage before and have a salary between Dirham 2,000 to Dirham 2,500. Workers can apply on the Umrah4LaborWorkers website and should have a valid Emirates ID and passport.

The initiative also offers a Dirham 1,500 package for anyone willing to gift an Umrah package to a labour worker. The package includes visa processing, medical insurance, transportation, accommodation, meals, Ihram clothing, and the guidance of experienced Umrah guides.