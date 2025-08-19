EAM Jaishankar to embark on 3-day Russia visit

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will leave for Russia on Tuesday for a three-day official visit aimed at deepening the longstanding India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.

The visit, scheduled till August 21, comes at the invitation of Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

During his stay, EAM Jaishankar will co-chair the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) on August 20 and also address the India-Russia Business Forum in Moscow.

The EAM will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to review the full spectrum of bilateral ties and exchange views on pressing regional and global developments.

“The visit aims to further strengthen the longstanding and time-tested India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” the MEA said in a statement.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier confirmed the meeting, posting on X, “FM Sergei Lavrov’s schedule: On August 21, FM Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with FM of India Dr S Jaishankar in Moscow. The Ministers will discuss key issues on our bilateral agenda, as well as key aspects of cooperation within international frameworks.”

EAM Jaishankar’s visit follows National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s recent trip to Moscow, where he held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, First Deputy Prime Minister Manturov, and Secretary of the Security Council Sergei Shoigu.

The upcoming talks also come close on the heels of the Jaishankar-Lavrov meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ meet on July 15, and their engagement during the BRICS Summit last month, where the leaders deliberated on bilateral cooperation, West Asia, BRICS, and SCO.

Earlier this year, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Moscow to hold bilateral Foreign Office Consultations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

During the consultations on March 7, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties and also shared perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Both sides took stock of progress on implementation of decisions taken at the 22nd Annual Summit held in Moscow in July 2024, the meeting in Kazan on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, the 25th session of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation held in New Delhi in November 2024, and other high level engagements.

In November 2024, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and EAM Jaishankar co-chaired the 25th meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade. Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation in New Delhi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also expected to visit India following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit is being planned as part of the ongoing commitment to annual meetings between the two leaders.