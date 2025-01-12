EAM Jaishankar to represent India at Trump’s inauguration

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

During his visit to Washington, Jaishankar will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming Trump administration, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

“On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the swearing-in ceremony of President-Elect Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America,” it said.

“During the visit, the external affairs minister will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming administration, as also some other dignitaries visiting the US on that occasion,” the MEA said in a statement.