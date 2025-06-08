EAM Jaishankar’s Europe visit begins on June 8

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will undertake an official visit to France, the European Union, and Belgium from June 8 to 14 to deepen India’s strategic partnerships and explore cooperation across a broad spectrum of sectors, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.

The visit aims to build on existing ties and strengthen India‘s engagement with key European partners.

In Paris and Marseille, Jaishankar will hold bilateral discussions with Jean-Noel Barrot, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs. His engagements in France will also include meetings with the senior leadership, think tanks, and media representatives.

“India and France have completed 25 years of strategic partnership. Our relations with France are rooted in deep trust and commitment, and our two countries cooperate closely across all domains of strategic and contemporary relevance besides sharing similar outlooks on many regional and global issues,” the MEA said.

While in Marseille, Jaishankar will participate in the inaugural edition of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue, a new forum for strategic discussions in the region, adding a fresh dimension to India-France strategic dialogue.

The next leg of the visit will take Jaishankar to Brussels for high-level talks with the European Union. He will hold a Strategic Dialogue with EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas, and meet top leaders of the European Commission and the European Parliament.

The visit builds on recent momentum in India-EU ties, particularly after the historic visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India earlier this year.

“India-European Union strategic partnership has strengthened over the years across diverse sectors and got a big boost with the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February this year,” the MEA noted.

In Belgium, Jaishankar will hold bilateral consultations with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, and meet other senior leaders.

Discussions will likely focus on strengthening ties in trade and investment, green energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, and the diamond sector.

“India and Belgium share warm and friendly relations along with a very robust economic partnership. Today, the collaboration between the two countries spans various domains like trade and investment, green energy, technology, pharmaceutical, diamond sector and strong people-to-people ties,” the ministry said.

The EAM will also interact with members of the Indian community in Belgium, reaffirming India’s commitment to its diaspora diplomacy.

According to the MEA, the visit is “expected to further deepen India’s friendly relations with the European Union, France, and Belgium and give renewed momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas.”