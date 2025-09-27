Early-morning earthquake injures 7 in northwest China’s Gansu province

Beijing: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake scattered roof tiles and knocked over houses Saturday in northwest China’s Gansu province, state media said.

Seven people were reported injured, the official Xinhua News Agency said. None of the injuries appeared to be serious.

The earthquake struck at 5:49 am in Longxi county at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres, the Chinese government earthquake centre said. The epicentre was about 140 kilometres southeast of Lanzhou, the provincial capital.

Eight houses were destroyed and more than 100 were damaged, state broadcaster CCTV said. Videos posted online by state media showed emergency workers using shovels to clear bricks and other rubble.