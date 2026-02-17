Hyderabad is set to host a refreshing lifestyle festival that goes beyond the usual flea markets and music events. Earth Bound, a conscious flea market and community music festival, will take place at Phoenix Arena, Madhapur on February 22, 2026. With free entry and activities running from 6 am to 10 pm, the festival promises a full day of creativity, connection, and meaningful experiences for people of all ages.

It offers Hyderabadis a chance to spend their Sunday in a way that feels relaxing, inspiring, and different from routine outings.

More than a flea market

Earth Bound is not just about shopping or entertainment. It is a community-led, zero-waste festival designed to encourage people to slow down and live more consciously. The event brings together artists, musicians, sustainable brands, vegan food creators, and wellness practitioners under one roof. The aim is to create a space where people can enjoy themselves while also supporting mindful and eco-friendly living.

Sustainability and inclusivity at its core

One of the key highlights of Earth Bound is its strong focus on sustainability. Visitors are encouraged to carry cloth bags and support eco-friendly products. The event follows a strict no alcohol and no drugs policy, creating a safe, calm, and inclusive environment for everyone. It is also pet-friendly, allowing visitors to bring their pets and enjoy the day together as a community.

Food, art and conscious shopping

Food lovers can look forward to a variety of plant-based dishes curated by vegan communities. From familiar comfort foods to creative new flavours, the food section promises something exciting for visitors. Alongside food, there will be stalls featuring handmade products, eco-friendly lifestyle items, art pieces, and crafts created by independent artists and local creators, making it a great place to discover unique finds.

Workshops, music and meaningful connections

The festival will also feature workshops and interactive sessions throughout the day. Morning sessions will include gentle wellness and mind-body practices. Visitors can also explore art workshops, creative activities, and community conversations. Live music and sound sessions will create a relaxing atmosphere, allowing people to unwind, connect, and enjoy the experience.

A celebration of conscious living

Earth Bound reflects a growing shift in Hyderabad towards mindful living and supporting local creators. More than just a flea market, it offers a space to connect with creativity, community, and conscious choices. On February 22, Earth Bound invites Hyderabad to come together and celebrate art, music, sustainability, and community spirit.