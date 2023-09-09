Earthquake: Arab nations offer condolences to Morocco

Arab countries expressed their condolences and solidarity with Morocco on Saturday, September 9, for the victims of the devastating earthquake that killed 632 people.
A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Morocco’s High Atlas Mountains late on Friday, September 8, killing at least 1,037 people and injuring 1,200.
This earthquake was the deadliest in Morocco since the one that hit close to Al Hoceima in the northern Rif Mountains, killing more than 600 people, in 2004.
Saudi Arabia
In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom expressed its solidarity with the people of Morocco, offered condolences to the families of the victims, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
UAE
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I extend my deepest condolences to my brother King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco over the devastating earthquake that struck the country.”
He added, “We in the UAE stand with the Kingdom of Morocco during this difficult time and wish a speedy recovery ahead to all those affected.”
Meanwhile, in a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed wrote, “Our sincere condolences and sympathy to our brothers in brotherly Morocco who are victims of the earthquake. We ask God to inspire them with patience and solace, to be kind to them, and to maintain safety and security for them.”
Secretary-General of the GCC, Qatar, Egypt, Palestine, Turkey, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan also offered their condolences, reaffirming their “full solidarity” with the people of government of Morocco as they reel from the earthquake.
UAE, Kuwait issue warning to citizens in Morocco
The UAE and Kuwait Embassy in Morocco have asked its citizens in the country to exercise caution.
The embassies urged citizens to follow safety instructions issued by Moroccan authorities.
UAE asked citizens to contact the following numbers in case of emergency: 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
Meanwhile, Kuwaitis can contact the embassy via 00212611716263 and 00212537633550.