Earthquake: Arab nations offer condolences to Morocco

Arab countries expressed their condolences and solidarity with Morocco on Saturday, September 9, for the victims of the devastating earthquake that killed 632 people.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Morocco’s High Atlas Mountains late on Friday, September 8, killing at least 1,037 people and injuring 1,200.

This earthquake was the deadliest in Morocco since the one that hit close to Al Hoceima in the northern Rif Mountains, killing more than 600 people, in 2004.

Residents of several cities in Morocco spent the night in the streets and parks after the earthquake. Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom expressed its solidarity with the people of Morocco, offered condolences to the families of the victims, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

#بيان | تعرب المملكة العربية السعودية عن صادق مواساتها لحكومة وشعب المملكة المغربية الشقيقة، جراء سلسلة الزلازل التي ضربت البلاد، وأدت إلى وفاة وإصابة عددٍ من الأشخاص pic.twitter.com/DXApFtToB6 — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) September 9, 2023

UAE

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I extend my deepest condolences to my brother King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco over the devastating earthquake that struck the country.”

He added, “We in the UAE stand with the Kingdom of Morocco during this difficult time and wish a speedy recovery ahead to all those affected.”

I extend my deepest condolences to my brother King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco over the devastating earthquake that struck the country. We in the UAE stand with the Kingdom of Morocco during this difficult time and wish a speedy recovery ahead to all those affected. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 9, 2023

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed wrote, “Our sincere condolences and sympathy to our brothers in brotherly Morocco who are victims of the earthquake. We ask God to inspire them with patience and solace, to be kind to them, and to maintain safety and security for them.”

خالص تعازينا ومواساتنا لإخوتنا في المغرب الشقيق في ضحايا الزلزال .. نسأل الله أن يلهمهم الصبر السلوان وأن يلطف بهم ويديم عليهم السلامة والأمان . — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 9, 2023

Secretary-General of the GCC, Qatar, Egypt, Palestine, Turkey, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan also offered their condolences, reaffirming their “full solidarity” with the people of government of Morocco as they reel from the earthquake.

معالي الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون: خالص التعازي والمواساة لأسر ضحايا الزلزال الذي وقع في المغرب، وتمنياتنا للمصابين بالشفاء العاجل https://t.co/MUozq3xMbi#مجلس_التعاون#المغرب pic.twitter.com/9hUfHNFmF3 — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) September 9, 2023

سمو الأمير المفدى يعزي أخاه جلالة الملك محمد السادس ملك المملكة المغربية الشقيقة، في ضحايا الزلزال الذي ضرب عدة أقاليم ومدن مغربية، متمنياً سموه الشفاء العاجل للمصابين. https://t.co/UcmixC99Qa — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) September 9, 2023

Dost ve kardeş Fas’ta meydana gelen deprem felaketinden etkilenen tüm Fas halkına geçmiş olsun dileklerimi iletiyorum. Hayatını kaybedenlere Allah’tan rahmet, yaralılara acil şifalar diliyorum. Bu zor gününde tüm imkânlarımızla Faslı kardeşlerimizin yanındayız. 🇹🇷🇲🇦 — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) September 9, 2023

قال المستشار السياسي لوزير الخارجية والمغتربين السفير د.احمد الديك أن دولة فلسطين تقف إلى جانب المملكة المغربية الشقيقة في مواجهة محنة الزلزال المدمر الذي ضربها، وتعبر عن ثقتها بقدرة المغرب على مواجهتها، وأكد على استعداد دولة فلسطين لتقديم كل عون مستطاع لتضميد جراح الشعب المغربي… — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) September 9, 2023

Bahrain offers condolences to Morocco over earthquake victimshttps://t.co/NLN0MhGhcg — Bahrain News Agency (@bna_en) September 9, 2023

Kuwait PM sends cable of condolences to Moroccan King https://t.co/pWQ32vvEvB#KUNA #KUWAIT — Kuwait News Agency – English Feed (@kuna_en) September 9, 2023

سلطنة #عُمان تُعرب عن تعاطفها مع المملكة المغربية الشقيقة حكومةً وشعبًا جرّاء الزلزال الذي ضرب #مراكش، معبّرة عن خالص تعازيها لذوي الضحايا وأصدق أمنياتها بالشفاء العاجل للمُصابين. #العُمانية pic.twitter.com/dGKLqEBpCq — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) September 9, 2023

UAE, Kuwait issue warning to citizens in Morocco

The UAE and Kuwait Embassy in Morocco have asked its citizens in the country to exercise caution.

The embassies urged citizens to follow safety instructions issued by Moroccan authorities.

UAE asked citizens to contact the following numbers in case of emergency: 0097180024 or 0097180044444.

Meanwhile, Kuwaitis can contact the embassy via 00212611716263 and 00212537633550.