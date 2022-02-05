Earthquake measuring 5.7 on Richter scale jolts J&K

No casualty or damage reported

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 5th February 2022 11:27 am IST
Earthquake
Representative image

Srinagar: An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, while no reports of any casualty or damage to property was received from anywhere so far.

A statement issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the moderate intensity temblor occurred at 9.45 a.m. and its coordinates are latitude 36.34 degrees north and longitude 71.05 degrees east.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, while its depth was 181 km inside the earth’s crust.

MS Education Academy

Kashmir is seismologically situated on an earthquake prone region where temblors have wrought havoc in the past.

Over 80,000 people were killed on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC) by a 7.6-magnitude earthquake on October 8, 2005.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button