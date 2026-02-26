Hyderabad: Mancherial district of Telangana witnessed an earthquake of 3.9 magnitude on the night of Wednesday, February 25.

The incident occurred around 11:49 pm. The depth of the quake was 10 km.

Recent earthquake in Telangana

Recently, Hyderabad residents witnessed a brief moment of panic after they felt an earthquake in parts of the city.

The incident occurred around 10:10 am on February 10 in the Metkhanguda area of Gajularamaram and Quthbullapur, where locals sensed unusual ground movement accompanied by a loud sound.

Panicked residents living in gated communities and apartment complexes rushed out of their homes.

State is less prone to earthquakes

India is divided into four seismic zones — Zone II, Zone III, Zone IV, and Zone V — which indicate the varying risk of earthquakes. Among these zones, areas under Zone V are more prone to earthquakes, whereas Zone II is the least susceptible.

As most parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, fall under Zone II, the state is less prone to earthquakes. However, some eastern parts of the state also come under Zone III.

In India, states that are more prone to earthquakes include Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and the Northeastern states, as parts of them fall under Zone V.