The court adjourned the matter for four weeks for further proceedings.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, February 25, directed the irrigation department and the district administration of Nirmal to clarify their position in a public interest litigation (PIL) related to alleged unauthorised constructions within the full tank level (FTL) limits of Dharmasagar tank.

In the PIL which was filed by a local resident, it is alleged that authorities failed to prevent or remove encroachments despite multiple complaints to revenue, irrigation, and municipal departments.

It was further alleged that although show-cause notices had been issued in some cases, effective action did not follow.

During the hearing, officials informed the court that a communication had already been sent to the lake protection committee to examine the legality of constructions within the FTL boundary of Dharmasagar Tank.

Following it, a bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin instructed authorities to obtain detailed instructions. The court adjourned the matter for four weeks for further proceedings.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th February 2026 10:26 am IST|   Updated: 26th February 2026 10:40 am IST

