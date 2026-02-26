Hyderabad: Nearly 16,000 students remained absent on the first day of Telangana inter exams 2026. However, the exam was conducted smoothly across examination centres.

The second language Paper-I exam, covering Telugu, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu and Arabic, was held from 9 am to 12 noon at 1,495 centres across the state.

Number of students registered for Telangana inter exams 2026

According to the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE), 5,14,598 students had registered for the examination. Out the total students registered, 4,98,695 appeared while 15,903 were absent.

Officials confirmed that no malpractice cases were reported during the exam.

The authorities have deployed 28,500 invigilators along with 1,495 chief superintendents and departmental officers. In addition, 75 flying squads and 200 sitting squads were assigned.

Some students who arrived late were denied entry at Telangana inter exam 2026 centres in Jagityal, Nizamabad and Khammam districts.

Officials inspect centres

TGBIE Secretary S Krishna Aditya inspected examination centres in Secunderabad and Marredpally to review arrangements.

Board observers were deputed to multiple districts.

Meanwhile, 5,07,949 second-year Intermediate students are scheduled to appear for the second language Paper-II on Thursday. The Intermediate Public Examinations will continue until March 18.