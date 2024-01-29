Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Gujarat

Ahmedabad: An earthquake measuring 4.0 hit Kutch district of Gujarat on Sunday, however, no casualty or damage to the property was reported, officials said.

Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said that the epicenter was approximately 21 km north-northwest of Bhachau city in district Kutch.

Kutch Collector Amit Arora said that there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the any property following the mild earthquake.

Kutch district is known for its vulnerability to seismic activities and is categorised as “very high risk” zone. The region frequently experiences earthquakes, though most are of lower intensity.

A major earthquake has hit Gujarat in 2001 which damaged several towns and villages. The infamous earthquake also killed at least 13,800 individuals while 167,000 persons were injured.