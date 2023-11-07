Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Bay of Bengal

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5:32 am on Monday and at a depth of 10 km.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 7th November 2023 8:18 am IST
New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted the Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

5.6 earthquake in Nepal within 3 days, mild tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 07-11-2023, 05:32:24 IST, Lat: 8.55 & Long: 90.93, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal,” the NCS said in a post on X.

Tremors were felt in Delhi after an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter Scale struck Nepal on Monday evening, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the epicentre was in Nepal and the depth was 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.6, occurred on 06-11-2023, 16:16:40 IST, Lat: 28.89 & Long: 82.36, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Nepal,” it said in a post on X.

Delhi and its peripherals felt mild tremors, lasting for several seconds. Monday’s tremors follow the November 3 earthquake of magnitude 6.4 that struck Nepal at 11.32 pm.

