Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Afghanistan

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 2nd July 2024 12:01 pm IST
Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 36.22 North, Longitude 71.15 East, at a depth of 134 kilometres. The earthquake hit Afghanistan on Tuesday at 6:39 am IST.

Taking to X, NCS stated, “EQ of M: 4.3, On: 02/07/2024 06:39:09 IST, Lat: 36.22 N, Long: 71.15 E, Depth: 134 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

