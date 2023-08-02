Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Published: 2nd August 2023 9:23 am IST
Andaman and Nicobar: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale has jolted Nicobar Islands on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake occured at around 5:40 am in the morning hours with its depth registered at 10 km.
According to NCS, its epicentre was found at Latitude: 9.32 and Longitude: 94.03, rfespectively.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 02-08-2023, 05:40:11 IST, Lat: 9.32 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nicobar islands,” the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

Further details are awaited.

