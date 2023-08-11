Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts Japan

Earthquake was also recorded 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 11th August 2023 7:54 am IST
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Tokyo: A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Hokkaido in Japan on Friday, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake’s epicentre was 46 km (28.58 miles) below the Earth’s surface, GFZ added as quoted by Reuters report.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, National Center for Seismology said.

The tremors were felt at 02:56:12 Indian standard time (IST).

According to NCS, the depth of the earthquake was registered at 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 11-08-2023, 02:56:12 IST, Lat: 10.66 & Long: 93.04, Depth: 10 km, Location: 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island, India,” NCS tweeted.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted the Andaman and Nicobar island on Monday, National Center for Seismology said.

The quake hit the islands at 12:53:24 Indian standard time (IST).

National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

With inputs from agencies

