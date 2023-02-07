Earthquake relief aid from India to Turkey

New Delhi: IAF's C-17 Globemaster III heavy lift aircraft departed India for earthquake-hit Turkey carrying NDRF teams and relief material. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: IAF’s second C-17 Globemaster III heavy lift aircraft carrying NDRF teams including dog squads, search & rescue equipment, extrication tools and vehicles departs India for earthquake-hit Turkey. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Indian Army dispatches an 89-member medical specialist team, equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, oxygen generation plants, cardiac monitors and associated equipment, to earthquake-hit Turkey. (PTI Photo)
Adana: NDRF’s urban search and rescue medium team along with rescue dogs and other necessary equipments lands at Adana to support rescue and search work in earthquake-hit Turkey. (PTI Photo)

