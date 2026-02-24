Telangana Ease of Doing Business 2.0 soon: Industries Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana will soon roll out the Ease of Doing Business 2.0 as part of its strategy to position the state as a preferred global investment destination, said IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday, February 24. He added that the state aims to grow to 1 trillion dollars by 2034 and 3 trillion dollars by 2047.

Addressing the Growth X 2026 conference organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), Babu said the proposed policy will be developed through stakeholder consultations with an aim to accelerate industrial growth, strengthen investor confidence and provide greater assurance to investors.

Sridhar Babu also said that growth must be planned and not accidental, and that the Congress government in the state has prepared its “Telangana Vision 2047” to guide a long-term economic expansion.

“To achieve these goals and ensure balanced regional development, the government has adopted a three-pronged strategy – “CURE, PURE and RARE.” He stated that the government’s agenda is to bring every region – from urban centres to rural areas – onto the growth path,” he stated.

The Industries Minister also said that technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) are reshaping work culture and business models, and that the future will depend on strong ecosystems rather than individual companies. Moreover, he clarified that the Telangana government seeks to function not merely as a regulatory authority granting approvals but as a collaborative partner working alongside industry.