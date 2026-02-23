US insurance major The Hartford opens Global Tech Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology (I-T) and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday, February 23, inaugurated the Global Technology Centre of US insurance major The Hartford in Hyderabad, marking the company’s first-ever foray into India.

The 160,000 sq ft. facility is located in the Financial District in the city’s I-T hub.

The centre is expected to scale to a headcount of nearly 1,200 over the next few years as it expands advanced digital, engineering, and AI-led capabilities for the organisation globally, a state government release said.

The facility will support the company’s enterprise-wide technology transformation journey, with a strong focus on artificial intelligence (AI), digital innovation and engineering excellence, it said.

Operating in a start-up-like environment, the centre is designed for “rapid prototyping and seamless cross–time-zone collaboration with the company’s technology hubs in Hartford, Charlotte, Chicago, and Columbus (in the US)”, it said.

The Hartford’s decision to begin its India journey in Hyderabad follows a “familiar pattern”, Sridhar Babu said.

When Microsoft expanded beyond the United States, their first major development centre outside the US was built in Hyderabad and when Google entered India, they chose Hyderabad and created their largest campus outside Mountain View (in the US), Sridhar Babu said.

In recent years, global leaders like McDonald’s, Vanguard, Dai-ichi Life and Marriott International have also made Hyderabad their “landing point” in India, building Global Capability Centres (GCCs) that drive advanced digital engineering, AI-led operations and global capability building, he said.

“In Hyderabad, we measure our success by the impact we help global institutions create, and we welcome The Hartford as a partner in building the next chapter of digital innovation,” he said.

”The true strength of The Hartford has always been its people. By building on our world-class workforce with this technology center in Hyderabad, we are not only creating new digital and AI capabilities but also shaping the future of insurance technology,” Shekar Pannala, Chief Information Officer of The Hartford, said.

“This center will be a magnet for talent in India – a place where engineering excellence and unified purpose drive innovation at scale,” he said.