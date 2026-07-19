Hyderabad: For centuries, the Holy Quran has been translated into English by numerous scholars, leading many to wonder whether there is room for yet another translation. With dozens of versions already available, what could a new one possibly offer?

Maulana Syed Bilal Abdul Hai Hasani Nadwi believes the answer lies in the changing needs of readers. His newly released work, Easy Meanings of the Quran (Aasan Ma’an-ul-Quran), has been prepared with a clear objective: to present the message of the Quran in simple, contemporary English that is easily understood by today’s younger generation, particularly Gen Z, without compromising the essence of the original Arabic text.

The translation was formally released on Saturday at a well-attended gathering of Islamic scholars, academics and intellectuals at the Qutub Shahi Masjid, Dar-ul-Irfan, Red Hills. The event drew people from different walks of life who came together to mark the publication of what many described as a much-needed addition to English Quranic literature.

The English rendering has been prepared by Prof. Abdul Raheem Qidwai, Anjum Faraz and Syed Muslehuddin Sadi, while the original work in Urdu is by Maulana Bilal Nadwi. The translators have sought to retain the depth and beauty of the Quranic message while expressing it in language that is clear, natural and accessible to modern readers.

A translation of meanings, not words

Explaining the philosophy behind the work, Maulana Bilal Nadwi stressed that the book should not be viewed as a literal translation of the Quran. Rather, it is an attempt to convey the meanings of the divine revelation as faithfully as possible.

“The Quran, in its true sense, cannot be translated into any other language,” he observed. “What is possible is only a translation of its meanings.”

The objective, he said, was to remain as close as possible to the original Arabic words while ensuring that the language remains simple, fluent and easy to comprehend.

Why young readers need it

According to him, the need for such a translation has long been felt, especially among readers who may not possess a strong command over either Arabic or classical English. While existing translations continue to serve scholars and serious students of Islam, there is also a growing need for a version that ordinary readers, especially young people, can understand without difficulty.

The 804-page edition, published by Maktab-e-Kaleemiya, Hyderabad, is elegantly produced on high quality paper and features a clear, reader-friendly font. Besides presenting the Quran’s meanings in simple English, it also includes concise explanatory notes that help readers better understand the context and message of the verses.

Quran and the Seerah go together

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Bilal Nadwi, who is also Secretary, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, underlined the close relationship between the Quran and the life of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh). He said the Prophet’s life was the living embodiment of the Quran and that anyone seeking to understand the divine message in its proper context must also study the Prophet’s biography (Seerah).

He noted that the Quran reveals its fullest meaning when read in its original Arabic. However, since millions of Muslims and non-Muslims around the world do not understand Arabic, translations play an important role in helping readers appreciate the message and teachings of the holy book, even if they cannot fully capture its linguistic richness.

Maulana Obaidur Rahman Athar, Khateeb of Masjid-e-Teenposh, expressed concern over the declining standards of reading and language proficiency. He observed that while educational institutions today are producing graduates equipped with employability skills, many are losing the habit of reading quality literature in either Urdu or English.

He lamented that a growing number of people now prefer to read even religious literature in Roman script (Roman Urdu) rather than in the Urdu or Arabic scripts. In such circumstances, he said, presenting the message of the Quran in simple, readable English has become an urgent necessity.

“There is a need to communicate the teachings of the Quran in language that people can easily understand,” he remarked, adding that accessibility should never come at the cost of authenticity.

Prof. Rashid Naseem Nadvi highlighted the central place of the Quran in the life of a Muslim. Describing it as the very foundation upon which the edifice of Islam rests, he said the scripture must not only be recited but also studied, understood and implemented in everyday life.

He pointed out that the Sahabah (Companions), the first recipients of the Quranic message after the Prophet, possessed an excellent command of Arabic. As a result, every verse they heard or read had a profound impact on their hearts and transformed their lives. That transformative relationship with the Quran, he said, should inspire Muslims today to strive for a deeper understanding of its teachings.

Among those who also addressed the gathering were Maulana Shah Jamalur Rahman, Ameer-e-Shariat of Telangana, and Maulana Shafi Nadvi. They appreciated the efforts behind the publication and emphasized the importance of making the Quran’s message accessible to contemporary readers while preserving its authenticity and spiritual depth.

The programme concluded with the distribution of complimentary copies of Easy Meanings of the Quran among the audience, many of whom expressed hope that the new translation would help readers engage more closely with the Quran and better understand its timeless guidance.