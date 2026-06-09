Ebola death toll crosses 100 in Congo outbreak

Out of the 550 cases of the disease confirmed as of Sunday, there have been 101 deaths and 19 recoveries, according to the latest situation report late Monday.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th June 2026 2:01 pm IST
Illustration of a virus particle with a purple background, representing microbiology or infectious diseas.
Ebola virus

Bunia: At least 100 people have died from Ebola less than a month after authorities declared an outbreak of the disease in eastern Congo, authorities said.

Attacks on health workers from angry residents, skepticism among some locals and armed conflict in hot spots continue to challenge efforts to stop the spread.

Out of the 550 cases of the disease confirmed as of Sunday, there have been 101 deaths and 19 recoveries, according to the latest situation report late Monday. The number of cases though is believed to be higher because the outbreak was confirmed weeks late, and response has been challenging also because the virus has no approved vaccine or treatment.

Subhan Bakery

The latest Ebola disease outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, which does not have an approved vaccine or treatment unlike the Zaire virus responsible for most of Congo’s past 16 outbreaks of the disease.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th June 2026 2:01 pm IST

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