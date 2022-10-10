EC allots ‘Balasahebanchi ShivSena’ as party name for Shinde’s faction

The Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena has a new name – ‘Balasahebanchi ShivSena’. The Election Commission of India on Monday allotted the name and further asked for a fresh symbol. The Uddhav Thackeray faction will be known as ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and its new symbol is the flaming torch.

According to a letter directed to Shinde by the EC, the initial name ShivSena (Balasabeh Thackeray) was rejected.

The EC also rejected symbols – Trishul, Gada and Rising Sun – proposed by the Shinde group stating various reasons.

‘Trishul’ symbol is denied as it has religious connotations and is found to be in violation of the 4th Sub Para of Para 10(B)(A)(iv) of the Election Symbols.

‘Rising Sun’ cannot be allotted as it is already a reserved symbol for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam political party.

Gada cannot be allotted as it has religious connotations and is found to be in violation of the 4th Sub Para of Para 10(B)(A)(iv) of the Election Symbols.