EC approves polling station reshuffle ahead of Telangana elections 

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has granted approval to the proposals presented by district electoral officers (DEOs) in the state to change the location of 135 polling stations. Telangana has a total of 35,655 polling stations.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) approved the alteration of not only building locations but also the nomenclature of 762 polling stations across the state.

Additionally, recognising a rise in the number of voters, particularly in urban areas, identification of 299 auxiliary polling stations in preparation for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections on November 30.

These auxiliary polling stations are set up when the number of voters in a polling area exceeds the prescribed limit, necessitating the division of existing polling stations.

Authorities have instructed all DEOs to implement the approved changes, emphasizing compliance with ECI guidelines and efforts are underway to raise awareness about the creation of auxiliary polling stations and the alterations in location, nomenclature, and nomenclature of polling stations.

Hyderabad district stands out in these adjustments, witnessing changes in 69 building locations in Yakutpura (11), Secunderabad (10), Goshamahal (9), Chandrayangutta (9), and Malakpet (6). The district also leads to alterations to nomenclatures of 193 polling stations and the establishment of auxiliary 128 polling stations. Rangareddy district follows the suit with eight changes in locations, 18 in nomenclature, and 81 newly created auxiliary polling stations, as per the official reports.

The alteration of 762 polling station nomenclatures, primarily concentrated in Hyderabad district (193), involves upgrades from primary schools to high schools or junior colleges to degree colleges, along with changes in building names.